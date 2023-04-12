Rihanna’s son sports diamonds and pearls for the holiday (photo)

Rihanna’s adorable infant son looked like the embodiment of her worldwide smash single “Diamonds.”

Bad Girl RiRi’s and A$AP Rocky’s tyke, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public, made a splash with photos of him in designer duds on Easter Sunday, which the couple uploaded for her 148 million followers on Monday, April 11.

Rihanna, 35, captioned the first set of photos as simply “Eastuh!!!,” and shows her son sporting a double-strand pearl necklace with rubies and emeralds hanging from it that can be clearly seen in the second set of photos.

The 11-month-old child was outfitted in a pair of bunny ears by Chrome Hearts and a white designer headband covered in the brand’s signature crosses.

In the second photo carousel, the celeb toddler is sitting in the grass holding a children’s book and surrounded by live rabbits, stuffed toy rabbits and wrapped eggs.

The iced-out son evokes memories of Rihanna’s 2012 hit “Diamonds” which rocketed to the top of the Billboard charts and cemented her status as a worldwide superstar.

Fans may be wondering what Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will outfit her son’s soon-to-be sibling in.

Stay tuned.