Shaquille O’Neal says Angel Reese may be ‘greatest’ ever from LSU (video)

In less than one year at Louisiana State University, Angel Reese has already catapulted herself into Tigers lore as one of the greatest athletes to ever play at the school.

Famed LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal, whose ego is about as mammoth as his gargantuan size, actually suggested that Reese may be the GOAT at the Baton Rouge-based college.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first – male and female,” O’Neal proclaimed on the “Big Pod” podcast. “She delivered. She delivered that package. See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package.”

O’Neal, whose been inducted into the Hall of Fame in both the NBA and at LSU, said Reese has even surpassed the record-breaking exploits of quarterback Joe Burrow who led the Tigers to the 2019 NCAA football title.

“Joe Burrow got it done a couple of years ago, but she’s way more athletic than he is,” added O’Neal.

Shaq with some high praise for a fellow LSU athlete 👀 (via The Big Pod) pic.twitter.com/oR5AmC19rR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2023

O’Neal, who rivals any former athlete who ever emanated from LSU in terms of fame and impact, said his failure to win a championship eliminates him from the GOAT discussion.

Reese, however, did win it all. She was named first-team All-American before being awarded the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for leading LSU to championship glory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in April 2023. Moreover, Reese set an all-time Division I women’s basketball record with 34 double-doubles this year while averaging 23 points and 15.4 rebounds for the season.