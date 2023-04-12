Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones marches his way to reinstatement in legislature

Rep. Justin Pearson is on his way back to the Tennessee state House.

The Tennessee state representative led a march from the National Civil Rights Museum to the Shelby County County Board of Commissioners office in Memphis, Tennessee, to reinstate him on April 12. The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously 7-0 to reinstate Pearson.

“The people’s verdict has come back!” Pearson said in a fiery speech outside the Board of Commissioners’ office. “Guilty of racism … guilty, guilty, guilty! We gone build this movement. You and you and you. We’re going to build this movement. There’s a different vision for Tennessee, there’s a different vision for the South.”

Pearson and fellow Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones were both expelled from the legislature after their participation in gun control protests. Pearson went on “The Breakfast Club” and explained he would be ignored whenever he requested to speak during sessions, so he took manners into his own hands and began every statement by saying the lawmakers have to do something about gun control. Pearson also pointed out how there were hundreds of protesters outside the capital building demanding harsher gun laws in the state after a Nashville Christian school shooting that left six people, three adults and three 9-year-olds, dead.

“Today, as we mourn with the families of those lost in Nashville and Louisville to gun violence, we won’t be silent,” Pearson’s Twitter account posted on April 12.

Louisville was also referenced because there was a mass shooting in the city at a bank that left six people dead and nine people injured on April 10.

Pearson, Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson all participated in the protests and stood with the enraged civilians. Jones and Pearson were expelled from their positions, while Johnson, a White woman, remained in her position. Earlier this week, Jones was reinstated into his seat.