Wendy Williams reunites with family, filming reality show (video)

The “Wendy Williams Show,” which had been a staple of popular culture for a generation, suffered a slow and tortuous demise that began in early 2021 and mercifully ended in June 2022.

Williams, 57, was besieged by a litany of personal, mental and physical setbacks and ailments that undercut the success of the show and forced the show’s distributor to find the talk show queen’s replacement (which turned out to be Sherri Shepherd). As Williams spiraled into chronic addictions and debilitating illnesses, she became estranged from her closest family members.

That has seemingly changed now. Williams’ brother Tommy filmed himself cruising the waters just off the Miami coastline alongside Wendy Williams and their father, Thomas Williams Sr., after being estranged for years.

“Family’s everything, believe that. Everything.” the 54-year-old proclaimed softly but resolutely in the video. “We’re gonna be alright. Thanks for the prayers and well wishes.”

Apparently, Wendy Williams has indefinitely shelved the prospect of a comeback via another talk show on TV or on a podcast. But there was a reported battery of film cameras with them as Wendy Williams plots a reality show.

The Sun reports that the prospective reality show is set to air in the fall and the stakeholders were in South Florida to orchestrate the upcoming series.

This is a complete paradigm shift from the summer of 2022 when Tommy Williams claimed Wendy had cut off those closest to her, including her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. She was also dealing with a humiliating divorce proceeding, the contraction of COVID-19, a thyroid issue and more than one stint in rehab centers.

“It should be a great time, a great time for family, a great time for her son, but it’s not. It’s a great time for everybody inside of Wendy’s head,” Tommy Williams said in a YouTube video last summer. “And I don’t know who those people are. It could just be a cloud of people inside of her head that aren’t people if you could figure that out.

“She is not our celebrity. She’s not the the family celebrity. She’s a member and she has her son out there like he’s the paparazzi,” Tommy Williams continued. “Trash. That’s what she is for doing that. She’s trash.”