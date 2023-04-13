American survivors detail what happened after Mexican cartel kidnapped them

The two Americans who survived the deadly Mexican cartel kidnapping in March 2023 revealed more details about the situation and even said that they tried to force them to have sex with each other.

In an interview with CNN, LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams said they are still healing from the attack that left their friends Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, dead.

The group of four were kidnapped by gunmen during an ambush in Northern Mexico on March 3. The group had rented a minivan to travel from South Carolina to the Mexican border city of Matamoros for a planned cosmetic surgery for McGee.

Williams says that while they were held captive, they were blindfolded at times, and the kidnappers wore red plastic “Diablo” masks.

“They were putting the guns to our head, telling us not look up, things like that,” Williams said.

“They was like, ‘What are y’all?’ We said brothers and sisters and they was like ‘have sex with each other,’ ” McGee said. “I was like ‘No, these are my brothers, I’m pregnant.’ ”

McGee and Williams recalled exchanging goodbyes with their friends while they were being held in the back of a pickup truck.

“That’s where Shaeed said, ‘I love y’all, and I’m gone.’ And he died right there,” Williams said. “He said he loved us and he was gone. It was the last thing he said.”

On March 7, the two survivors, along with their friends’ bodies, were found at an abandoned shack.

An apology letter was issued by the Gulf Cartel, the group that is believed to be behind the kidnapping, and they turned over five of their members to authorities.