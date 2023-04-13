Gizelle Bryant blasted for antisemitic comments (video)

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s new podcast is, unfortunately, living up to its curious title of “Reasonably Shady.”

Just one week after Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” fame got slammed for uttering a gay slur on her podcast, she is getting bashed anew for spewing antisemitic rhetoric.

Bryant, the ex-wife of Atlanta Pastor Jamal Bryant, was speaking with fellow “RHOP” cast member Robyn Dixon when they broached the topic of exorbitantly priced tickets to see the upcoming Drake concert.

“And do you know who’s paying for that?” Dixon asked rhetorically.

“The Rubinsteins,” Bryant retorted, referencing a mostly Jewish last name. “They are paying for their little child and their friends to go.”

Dixon blurted out a reflexive laugh and said, “Right.”

The backlash has come in droves as detractors pour out their feelings on Instagram.

“My jaw dropped,” one person penned in the comments section. “This is awful, she should not have a microphone.”

Another person opined, “Um, wow. Repeating tropes like this is the most insidious way of spreading antisemitism. Bye, girls.”

Others referred to Bryant, 52, as “disgusting” and “unbelievable,” and admonished Bryant and Dixon, 44, to “do better.”

This comes just days after the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star let a gay slur tumble out of her mouth when discussing the Jussie Smollett scandal.

“He staged a hate crime,” Bryant said. “They were supposed to put a noose around his neck; they were supposed to call him ‘f—–’ or something.”