Mo’Nique suing over unpaid royalties for ‘The Parkers’ sitcom

Mo’Nique wants all the money that she is owed.

The award-winning actress and comedian is suing CBS Studios and Paramount Pictures over unpaid royalties from her popular sitcom “The Parkers.” She is also suing the show’s production company, Big Ticket Productions.

The lawsuit claims that the companies depressed the show’s profitability to “retain millions of dollars that would be contractually due” to Mo’Nique’s production company, Hicks Media.

Hicks Media is the production company the actress owns with her husband, Sidney Hicks. The lawsuit says that the creators and writers of the series were also underpaid, and Mo’Nique learned about the contract breach when they recently filed a similar lawsuit.

“While the Series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent have not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” the lawsuit reads.

Mo’Nique starred as Nicole “Nikki” Parker in the five seasons that the series ran. “The Parkers” was a spinoff of “Moesha,” which starred Brandy.

Mo’Nique is seeking unspecified monetary damages, instead she is asking for the amount to be determined by a jury. She also wants the cost of the lawsuit and the attorney’s fees to be paid by the defendants.