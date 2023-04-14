Former NBA teammates Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie continue bickering

The problems between Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie have continued in public.

Dinwiddie and Kuzma played for the Washington Wizards n the 2021-22 season before Dinwiddie was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2022.

In January 2023, when Dinwiddie was with the Mavericks, Dallas lost to the Wizards. After the loss, Dinwiddie said the Wizards didn’t play “winning basketball” and they approached the NBA as a “showcase … to get paid.” Kuzma responded to Dinwiddie on Twitter and used the clown emoji to represent his thoughts about the guard.

The funny thing is they don’t play winning basketball 🤣🤣🤣✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽👋🏽🤡 https://t.co/O4klCwulLG — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 25, 2023

In February, Dinwiddie was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He did not respond to Kuzma’s tweet until April. In an interview with FanDuel TV, Dinwiddie said he wanted to respond, but his agent advised him not to.

“My agent told me to stand down, that we had bigger fish to fry, things to do, get to the playoffs, etc …” Dinwiddie said. “Now I’m not in that environment, I’m in the playoffs, he’s not.”

Dinwiddie went on to call out Kuzma’s way of approaching basketball and life.

“I think if you look at him and the way he approaches life, fame, all that stuff, then we can see that his priorities tend to vary,” Dinwiddie said. “That’s why he dresses the way he does, he approaches basketball the way he does, the comments he makes.

“In D.C. if you’ve got three max dudes — [Kristaps] Porzingis, Brad [Beal] and [Kuzma] — how do you miss the playoffs? None of these things make sense unless your priorities aren’t in order.”

.@SDinwiddie_25 speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️ “What’s that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/TcZEiIQTWa — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 12, 2023

Kuzma gained a lot of popularity after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. In February 2018, he graced the cover of rolling out. He has over a million Twitter followers and nearly five million followers on Instagram.

Kuzma then responded to Dinwiddie in a Twitter thread.

“OK, so since I’m ‘famous’ @FanDuelTV & @SDinwiddie_25, let me give y’all some clout,” Kuzma tweeted. ” I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and me.”

Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I. Here’s a thread: 😭😭😭 — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023

He referred to Dinwiddie as “Dins—ie Island.”

“You can thank KD & Kyrie for spearheading 34 wins before the all-star break (11-13 after the break) for your playoffs,” Kuzma tweeted.

Former Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were traded from the team before the trade deadline. Dinwiddie was a part of the return package for Irving from Dallas.

Dinwiddie responded to Kuzma in a pre-Playoff practice media session.

“He resorted to some name calling, ‘Dins—-ie’ and stuff like that, which is something I haven’t heard since I was like 10 years old or something like that,” Dinwiddie said.

He then responded to Kuzma’s, who won the 2020 NBA championship with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers, comment about winning.

“Some people are blessed to be in situations,” Dinwiddie said. “We don’t get mad at Rick Fox for winning a championship with Kobe and Shaq. Some people are blessed, but we can’t act like Rick Fox led them to the championship.”