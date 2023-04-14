Songwriter Victoria Monét gives UK R&B girl group FLO flowers after this

Victoria Monét surprised FLO, the R&B girl group from the United Kingdom, on stage in Atlanta on April 13.

“I just wanted to say, congratulations, you guys, on your first, sold-out, headlining show in the States,” Monét said on stage. “The world has been waiting for you guys and you have been taking it, OK? Make some noise for FLO.”

The line was wrapped around the Center Stage venue in Midtown Atlanta as fans anticipated the concert’s start. The majority of the crowd were Black 20-somethings who discovered the group online, whether on Spotify or YouTube, but most fans said they discovered the group through a viral tweet highlighting the 2022 single “Cardboard Box.”

this is the r&b the girls supposed to have been GAVE. im GAGGED pic.twitter.com/iLatfouGiF — ben | seeing flo in ATL (@BENLIKETHIS) April 8, 2022

Fans flocked to the show from all over the South to watch the concert, including Texas, Louisiana and Alabama. The trio’s hype online translated on stage as the group synced with harmonies and sang in-key all night.

“It’s amazing,” 24-year-old fan Brianna, from Alabama, told rolling out. “They have that unity of being a girl group, you can tell it’s genuine, which brings us [fans] together.”

FLO has genuine chemistry that can be seen on stage even when a member got tongue-tied while speaking to the crowd or slightly tripped on their way back to a spot and joked about it with each other. Each group member, Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer, had their moments to flex their vocal ability on stage and come together to create a clean show.

Monét is one of America’s premier R&B songwriters, most notably writing for superstar Ariana Grande. She is also a thriving artist who has three Grammy nominations.

FLO will tour America for the remainder of April, before taking a break and returning to the stage in Great Britain in June.