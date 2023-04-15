CEO Munson Steed set as the keynote speaker during NABJ Region III Conference

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Region III Conference will convene on April 14, 2023 for the first in-person Region III Conference since the COVID-19 pandemic, at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi. With the theme of “Above Water: Navigating Your Journalism Career” the objective of the conference is to “collaborate on how to use our voices to help our communities tread above water.”

The conference schedule is packed with informative and entertaining sessions. From the opening career luncheon and career fair, to the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Its Impact on Traditional Journalism Careers”, the conference has something for all journalism majors. Attendees will

Be empowered with knowledge on what’s trending in our industry

Receive extensive training

Participate in networking and mentorship opportunities

Celebrate a renewed focus on mental health

The opening night “Town Hall Meeting: Jackson Water Crisis” welcomes city leaders and officials for a candid discussion on the continuation of Jackson’s water crisis and what’s being done about it.

The closing ceremony, the NABJ Region III Conference Ma’at Awards, salutes members from throughout the region who embody the concepts of truth, balance, order, harmony, law, morality and justice. CEO and founder of rolling out, Munson Steed will serve as the keynote speaker during the awards. The Ma’at Awards emcee will be Laura Coleman, media relations manager, advocacy American Heart Association and remarks will be made by William J. Bynum, founder and CEO, Hope Enterprise Corporation, Hope Credit Union and the Hope Policy Institute.

Founded in 1975, NABJ is the largest and oldest of the nation’s professional training and advocacy organizations for journalists of color, representing approximately 4,400 members. NABJ is dedicated to advocating on behalf of Black journalists, media-related professionals, andstudents worldwide.

The conference is sponsored by Hope Credit Union and goes through April 15. For more about the conference, please visit https://nabjonline.org/event/nabjregion3/.