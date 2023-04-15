Grind Pretty partners with Wells Fargo to award grants to women entrepreneurs

Grind Pretty is a media publication and community-driven outlet founded by Mimi Johnson. Their mission is to encourage female founders to take a holistic approach to launch and elevate their brands. Each year, the Grind Pretty organization hosts an event, Grind Pretty Fest, where they gather with like-minded individuals for a day of live music performances, interactive panels and workshops, an awards brunch, and a $5,000 grant competition powered by Wells Fargo.

Last year the organization awarded $10,000 to women of color starting businesses. To be eligible for the grant opportunity, you must attend the event in person or virtually, have an active Instagram account, prepare an elevator pitch, and create a promotional video during Grind Pretty Fest.

“One tip we do recommend is to practice what you say. That means developing a script and going for it! This competition isn’t something you want to be unprepared for. We suggest you deliver your pitch to a friend, mentor, or another business owner who can provide feedback and ensure your message is clear. Lastly, be memorable,” the organization shared to encourage attendees to try the pitch competition.

The Grind Pretty Fest will feature guest speakers, like Natalie Cofield, to help teach a financial literacy master class to attendees. There will also be a female DJ segment, highlighting women of color like DJ Traci Steele, DJ Princess Cut, DJ Queen of Spades, and more, who give us some of the best music to vibe. Tickets are still available for purchase virtually and in person. The Grind Pretty Fest will occur in Atlanta on April 22-23, 2023, from 12-9 pm.