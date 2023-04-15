Pastor E. Dewey Smith gives 3 mental health tips for Christians

Pastor E Dewey Smith is deeply committed to teaching the importance of mental health for Christians. Whenever a public tragedy occurs, he posts the same interview clip he did breaking down examples of people dealing with mental health in the Bible.

This is an interview that discussed depression, mental health & suicide. If you’re struggling, talk to a Mental Health Care Professional. Faith & works can make the difference. If you’re having thoughts of suicide please call 1-800-273-8255!!#DJTwitch #Hope #EllenDegeneres pic.twitter.com/irKpE7bi4b — E. Dewey Smith (@edeweysmith) December 14, 2022

While many Christians and faith leaders have historically downplayed mental health issues, Smith has attacked the issue head on. Recently, Smith gave rolling out three mental health tips for Christians.

What are you thankful for?

I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for peace. A few years ago, I had my mother, God Mother, best friend and sister all die within 28 days. I thought I was going to take my life. So this Easter, I’m just glad to be alive. Have peace, man, let people know whatever you’re going through, you got peace, too.

What are three mental health tips you have for Christians in 2023?

The first thing I would say is to find out what feeds you. Find out what adds value to your life and what takes away from your life. That’s people, things, places, No. 1.

No. 2, slow down. Sometimes, we take things on that God doesn’t assign. We’re too busy, we don’t rest. And an exhausted person is a classic candidate for an emotional breakdown. So slow down.

No. 3, enjoy life and enjoy the journey. Life is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. The race isn’t given to the swift or the strong, but to the one who can endure.

So if you do those things, remove things that are negative and toxic, don’t feed you, slow down and No. 3, enjoy life and enjoy the journey.