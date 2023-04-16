Ice Spice says she started a new lane in rap; Nicki Minaj cosigns

It’s always exciting when music artists push boundaries and create something new and innovative. New York native Ice Spice has taken the internet by storm with her original sound and shared during a recent interview that she made a “new lane” and hears many artists try to sound the same.

“I don’t know if I fit in. That makes me so different,” Spice said during an tnterview with Paper magazine. “I feel like it’s a new lane that I’ve started, and I’m starting to hear many other artists sound like they belong in my lane now.”

Spice recently released a remix to her single “Princess Diana” with rapper Nicki Minaj, who cosigned Spice through a tweet. “Bi—– slow, so I give dem a pass? Nah. Grah! No more passes, Princess … Let’s go,” Minaj said.

Spice reacted to the cosign by retweeting the original post, captioning it, “Ya heard da queen”‘ and shared that Minaj followed her on social media afterward.

Social media has also helped up-and-comers Ice Spice connect with fans and build their audience. She has garnered over three million loyal followers on Instagram.