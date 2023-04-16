Offset pays tribute to Takeoff with spectacular back tattoo (photos)

Former Migos rapper Offset has dedicated his entire back to his veritable sibling Takeoff, whose life was taken shockingly in late 2022.

Takeoff was Quavo’s nephew while Offset is Quavo’s cousin. The trio were raised like brothers in the north Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County. After honing their skills, they later formed the era-defining hip-hop collective called Migos, a nod to the phrase “Three Amigos.”

In tribute to the fallen Takeoff, Offset has a permanent remembrance of the quiet genius through spectacular ink work that the 31-year-old showed off to his 21 million Instagram followers.

The rapper born Kiari Kendrell Cephus provided a succinct caption that reads “Love you 4L & after” and closed the thought with a rocket, heart and dove emojis.

Takeoff was with Quavo when he was shot to death following a heated argument at the Bowling and Billiards in downtown Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. The two were in town to celebrate the birthday of J. Prince’s son, Jas Prince.

Takeoff was 28.