Beauty CEO Pretty Vee shares opinion on Instagram removing ‘Bonuses’ feature

Pretty Vee is a comedian, actress, content creator, social media personality, and model who has utilized social media to build her brand. From her unique hairstyles, fun character skits, and a beauty collaboration with Citi Trends, Pretty Vee has developed multiple income streams and continues to dominate with her infectious personality.

The beauty CEO and content creator shared her thoughts on the paid feature being taken away from Instagram’s Reels feature and what this means for creatives.

What has your journey been like since your rolling out cover until now?

Well, thank you guys again, that was really big for my team. We really put the work in and just for us to get on the cover was everything. Because a lot of people have graced that cover, so for me to be able to do that I don’t take that lightly. Everything is a big deal for me and my team. So, right now life is good. You know, life is amazing. You know me working and twerking, doing what I do best. Impacting and just saying out the way. So, that’s where I’m at right now. It was a fun cover and we definitely highlighted all the HBCUs. Shout out to my hairstylist Billions, she created such a dope hairstyle. I had Afro-puffs with composition books in my hair and pencils in it, so it was just so cute for the theme of what we were doing. So, thank you so much again for having me be a part of that movement.

As a content creator and beauty CEO, what are your thoughts on Instagram taking away their bonus feature?

I think for me, we just have to create our own. We just have to create. I just did the Big Tigger Morning Show, and Ms. Pat and I, we were talking about how Instagram is not paying anymore and I was like, chile, I didn’t see that check like that, and if I did see it, it went to my team for production or whatever. But I think we have to find different outlets, and we just got to create our own lane. So, nobody will have to put a dollar sign on us and we can make our own money. So, I would tell anybody out there who’s trying to be a content creator, who’s trying to be an influencer, and who’s trying to tap into the space of just being a creative, just build your own and watch everything just flourish back into you. If it’s not monetary, it’s knowledge, it’s you’re impacting people, you’re influencing someone, and then when God sees that, it’s just an overflow of blessings; monetary or [not] monetary. But the more important thing is that you’re impacting and influencing someone. So I just say, keep going and do your own.