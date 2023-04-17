Benzino claims Michael Jackson thanked him for dissing Eminem

Benzino claimed in a recent interview that the late Michael Jackson thanked him for dissing Eminem in 2009. On an episode of “The Gauds Show” podcast, Benzino spilled the tea about the conversation surrounding Eminem’s music video “Just Lose It,” where he’s poking fun at Jackson’s hair being set on fire.t

“Let me tell you, Michael Jackson called me,” Benzino said. “I knew Mike. I met Mike through Teddy [Riley]. He called and he thanked me. Because when Eminem dissed him with the fire situation, Mike called. I remember his assistant put him on the phone, and I sat there and listened to him. And he thanked me.”

Benzino continued to detail the conversation between him and Jackson.

“He started talking about Tommy Mottola. And it was one of the greatest moments of my life,” Benzino said. “And I’m not saying it because all White people are bad. We’re not saying that. Not all of them are devils. But Mike was referring to the situation in the music industry, and he was just going on a rant. But I’ll never forget that.

“I was at a point in my life that I didn’t have to answer to nobody,” Benzino said. “Everything I said was true. I said that Black people got hip-hop and we got White people to finally buy into it. And now, they want to give White people something that they can buy into. When Eminem came out, he just got different treatment than every other Black rapper. And I just didn’t appreciate that.”