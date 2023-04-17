Russell Westbrook confronts fan in VIP lounge before making game-winning block

Russell Westbrook is not putting up with any disrespect. After years of being criticized for his on-court performance, the Los Angeles Clippers guard is not hearing it from anyone.

During the Clippers’ 115-110 Game 1 win over the Phoenix Suns on April 16, Westbrook stopped walking in the tunnel to tell a fan to watch his words.

“Calm down, bro,” the fan told Westbrook as he began confronting the fan.

“Watch your mouth,” Westbrook said. “Watch your mouth, motherf—er. Watch your mouth. Straight like that.”

Westbrook ended the win with 10 rebounds, nine points and eight assists in 36 minutes. He clinched the win for the Clippers with a late block on Devin Booker.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK WITH THE GAME WINNING BLOCK ON DEVIN BOOKER

“Great win,” Westbrook told the NBA social media team after the game. “Locked in Game 1. We have to come back with the same intensity for Game 2. It’s a series, we ain’t do anything yet.”

Game 2 of the series is set to tip off at 10 p.m. EDT on April 18.