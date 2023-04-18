Why NBA fans want Draymond Green suspended (video)

NBA star Draymond Green revels in villainy. Throughout his illustrious and controversial career with the Golden State Warriors — which has produced four championships — the power forward has always been susceptible to explosions out of nowhere.

Green erupted again in the second half of the Warriors’ 126-123 loss at the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, April 17, 2023. During a scrum of falling and colliding bodies while chasing a rebound, Domantas Sabonis ended up on his back. Sabonis then grabbed Green’s ankle, igniting an explosion of anger in the notoriously temperamental Green, who then stomped on Sabonis’ chest cavity and left him writhing in pain.

While the officials huddled to decide the punishment, Green incited the Kings faithful into a full-on fury by mockingly laughing, clapping and yelling at the crowd. Green was slapped with a Flagrant 2 penalty which is an automatic ejection, while Sabonis was hit with a Flagrant 1, which is a technical foul but enabled him to remain in the game.

As the game shifts to the Warriors’ home court in San Francisco, the defending champs are staring down the barrel of an 0-2 hole in the series. And they may be without their emotional leader and de facto enforcer because some pundits predict that Green could face suspension for the next playoff game.

Sabonis, meanwhile, reportedly had X-rays done on his chest to substantiate the extent of the bruising the Kings’ center may have suffered.

In the postgame press conference, Green blamed the game officials for not catching Sabonis grabbing his ankle the first time in Game 1.

The episode sparked a lot of hilarious memes mocking the mercurial Green.

Others, however, view Sabonis as the prototypical provocateur and actor who deliberately induced Green into his knee-jerk eruption by grabbing his ankles.

Many fans, however, conveyed a lack of shock about Green’s behavior.

