Walmart provides business attire for graduating high school seniors in Atlanta

On April 17, 2023, Walmart and 1-800-TruckWreck powered by Witherite Law Group partnered together to form an event to encourage graduating high school seniors to dress for success. The event was held at South Atlanta High School and was geared toward students who applied for the law firm’s “Making a Difference” Scholarship.

The “Making a Difference” scholarship began in 2016 to provide financial assistance to students who display leadership. Official interviews for the scholarship will be held on April 19, 2023.

The South Atlanta High School Walmart Pop-Up was held in the school’s Innovation Café where the entire space was transformed into a pop-up store. Students were able to choose from a variety of business casual fashion options donated by M19 Metro-Atlanta Area’s Walmart.

Walmart market coordinator, Shante Phillips shared details on the clothes that were donated.

“Today Walmart, Market 19 was able to give students business casual attire. This includes dress tops, slacks, button-down shirts, as well as nice dresses. [In store] Walmart offers blouses, button down [or] polo style shirts, and nice professional dresses,” Phillips shared.

The Walmart executive also shared her thoughts on the importance of students investing in professional wear for interviews and beyond.

“Your appearance in the professional setting is important to establish how well you are proceeding around other peers applying for the same position. It gives enlightenment to how important this is for you. Walmart Market 19 decided to be a part of helping our senior students in the community prepare for the next step of their journey. This will prepare them for scholarship interviews, college tours, and work interviews. ,” Phillips concluded.