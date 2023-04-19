National Urban League’s Marc Morial wants to confront the threat within

I think the students on the panel today, and the influencers raise a lot of important and thoughtful issues. I think if people see the brilliance, talent, and ability of our young people, they’d be inspired. Sometimes people talk about young people, but they’ve never interacted with young people. We wanted to showcase some of the best young talents in black America, the young leaders, and some of tomorrow’s future influencers here today.

What’s one thing you want people to take away from this panel?

I want people to be active, to be activists, to be people who participate in issues and society, to be people who vote and use their voices. We want active, engaged and involved citizens who fight for justice, who fight for equity, and who are passionate about it. You can have your day job, but you also have to be about something.