23-year-old NBA YoungBoy celebrates arrival of 11th child

Fans mock the rapper on Twitter and compare him to the 40-year-old Nick Cannon
NBA Youngboy (Photo source: Instagram – @nba_youngboy)

Despite operating on the fringes of the mainstream hip-hop and pop culture music scenes, NBA YoungBoy has become a generational icon at the young age of 23.

The extremely prolific music maker is also a prolific baby maker.


The Baton Rouge-born YoungBoy has welcomed his 11th child into the world with his ninth different mother, The Source reports.

And, according to Raphousetv, the 12th child is one the way by a 10th mother of his children.


That is a lot of Pampers and bottles.

According to HotNewHipHop, the mother of YoungBoy’s latest newborn is Drew Valentina, an Instagram model and exhibitionist with very few inhibitions. 

When Valentina posted this photo in December 2022, most of the chatter in the comments section was related to YoungBoy, whose government name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, but also goes by the stage moniker “YoungBoy Never Broke Again.”

