23-year-old NBA YoungBoy celebrates arrival of 11th child

Despite operating on the fringes of the mainstream hip-hop and pop culture music scenes, NBA YoungBoy has become a generational icon at the young age of 23.

The extremely prolific music maker is also a prolific baby maker.

The Baton Rouge-born YoungBoy has welcomed his 11th child into the world with his ninth different mother, The Source reports.

And, according to Raphousetv, the 12th child is one the way by a 10th mother of his children.

NBA YoungBoy reportedly has his 11th and 12th children on the way with 2 different women. He's only 23 years old🤯🤰🏽 pic.twitter.com/zsCp5nI5ue — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 27, 2023

That is a lot of Pampers and bottles.

According to HotNewHipHop, the mother of YoungBoy’s latest newborn is Drew Valentina, an Instagram model and exhibitionist with very few inhibitions.

When Valentina posted this photo in December 2022, most of the chatter in the comments section was related to YoungBoy, whose government name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, but also goes by the stage moniker “YoungBoy Never Broke Again.”