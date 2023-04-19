PinkPantheress responds to viral video of sparse festival crowd

The singer didn’t hold back on the turnout
PinkPantheress. (Image source: Twitter – @pinkpantheress2)

PinkPantheress has gone viral for recently performing in front of a disinterested British crowd. The United Kingdom artist currently has a top 10 American single right with “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” featuring Ice Spice, but at her show, the audience didn’t appear interested in her sound.

“Biggest mind you of all time, I stepped out to people with not even a smile on their face like I don’t care if you know me but at least a smile – or something??” she tweeted. “I was trying to be hype too! Either way lol the oontz oontz music isn’t for everyone and you can see that here. We [really] move though.”


Someone else gave more context to the lackluster clip.

“[It was an] invite-only Revolve Festival,” Twitter user @kissmeriver posted. “Let’s not spread misinformation. My sister can pack the crowds if she wanted to!!!!”


Fans then began posting their favorite clips of attending PinkPantheress’ live shows.

The artist then posted about the viral clip again.

“Every performance I do is online lol,” PinkPantheress tweeted. “I’m ’bout to stick to writing these short songs at this point because that’s what I really came for.”

Another talked-about show online for PinkPantheress came from March’s SXSW in Austin, Texas, where columnist Jeff Miller wrote about how the singer’s set was dull and not worthy of the hype.

“One [performance] unfortunately indicative of the era: all hustle and no flow, all shine but no sheen, all tik — but no tok,” Miller wrote.

A TikTok reel of one of the performances from that week for the lo-fi artist also went viral.

