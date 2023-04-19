Pusha T’s wife felt awkward because she didn’t look like other rappers’ wives

Virginia Williams feels fine in her own skin
Pusha T (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Pusha T’s wife kept it real in a recent Instagram post.

During a Q&A session on her page, Virginia Williams addressed how she felt being around other rapper’s wives. Williams was asked “Was it hard dating a celebrity in the beginning? How do you handle it now?”


Williams responded with a picture of her and Pusha T and said “If I’m being honest, initially the only thing hard about it was being … okay with being the oddball in the room. Not looking like a ‘rapper girlfriend-wife,’ I used to feel awkward amongst the woman who had a fake a– bodycon dress and cake face, but for a while now I’ve thought I’m way cooler.”

The statement caught the attention of many readers, as a number of social media users took exception to what she said.


Others agreed with Williams and thought that what she said wasn’t wrong.

In a world where BBLs and other body enhancements have become popular, Williams has become comfortable in her own skin and is maybe trying to inspire other women to take the same path as her.

