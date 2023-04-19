Why Trae Young was named the NBA’s most overrated in anonymous player poll

The player nicknamed ‘Ice Trae’ made the news earlier this year when he got few player votes for the NBA All-Star Game
Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks (Photo by Derrel Johnson of Steed Media Service)
Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks (Photo by Derrel Johnson for rolling out)

This one has got to hurt like a root canal without any novocaine.

NBA star Trae Young is one of the league’s most brash and exciting young players who also revels in being the antagonist in hostile arenas. He eats hostility like candy.


Well, we’ll see how well he digests this bit of information.

The Athletic conducted an anonymous poll among NBA players about who they believe is the most overrated player in the league. And guess who topped the list?


You guessed it: none other than the Atlanta Haws point guard nicknamed “Ice Trae.”

It has already been reported by rolling out that players don’t like Young based upon his lack of voting support for the NBA All-Star Game. This poll now corroborates the fact that the sentiment is real and widespread.

The poll was part of The Athletic’s questionnaire for players that included the best and worse fanbases and other frivolous fare.

But it is the Most Overrated list that may jar fans and fellow players, not only because of who topped the list, but also which high-profile players are even on it.

Damian Lillard, who got a massive nine-figure bag with the Portland Trailblazers and a collection of endorsements, is among the top 10 most overrated. And the New York Knicks’ Julius Randle, a former lottery draft pick, is listed as the second-most overrated athlete in the sport. Moreover, his Knickerbockers teammate RJ Barrett was listed as seventh.

This list is lighting Young up like neon lights. No word yet on how he feels about being trashed by his hardwood contemporaries, but he cannot be pleased with the results.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

Buy Tickets
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x