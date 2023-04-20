After what was deemed a lackluster performance during the first weekend of the Coachella festival, Frank Ocean will not be performing during the second weekend. The singer was scheduled to headline on April 23 but has been replaced by Blink-182.

According to Ocean’s team, he suffered an injury leading up to the first week of the festival.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” Ocean’s reps said in a statement. “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Ocean’s injury led to last-minute production changes during his performance on April 16, which included the use of an ice rink and skaters. The performers still joined Ocean onstage during his performance, acting as background dancers.

Ocean also appeared on set an hour late, and performed 20 songs in total, with some being different versions of his hit songs such as “Solo,” “Chanel” and “Pink + White.” It was the first time in six years that Ocean performed live, and fans were already frustrated because YouTube announced the performance wouldn’t be streamed live.