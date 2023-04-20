Hollywood nightmare: Multiple abuse victims tied to Jonathan Majors

The actor loses endorsements and people are confused why some celebrities aren’t held accountable for their actions
Hollywood nightmare: Multiple abuse victims tied to Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors attends the premiere of ‘White Boy Rick’ during the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival, tiff, at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada, on 07 September 2018. | usage worldwide

Jonathan Majors has been on a steady downward spiral after domestic abuse allegations were brought against him. After being arrested, text messages surfaced that led to a loss of endorsements,  members of Majors management team quitting, and being dropped by his talent agency.

He was also swiftly uninvited to the Met Gala according to Deadline Hollywood and may be replaced in the MCU as Kang The Conqueror by Damson Idris or another actor according to Marvel insider, Jeff Sneider.


Now multiple victims may be coming forward according to Variety. Yet, fans are confused why other celebrities have not received public retribution for similar actions.

Due to Majors being shunned in the industry without a guilty verdict, some fans have formed a narrative surrounding the swift retribution Black men receive compared to their White counterparts.


A multitude of people are pointing out that White male celebrities involved in domestic violence or sexual assault allegations are treated differently.

Bishop Talbert Swan compared Majors’ situation to the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, who had a domestic abuse incident with his wife earlier this year. Swan shared his thoughts on Twitter.

At the beginning of this year, a video of the UFC president slapping his wife was released by TMZ. The video showed his wife, Anne, slapping him at a New Year’s Party while on vacation in Mexico, and he quickly responded by slapping her back.

CBS Sports later reported that no charges were made and the pair decided to stay together. Even after social media users were saying White needed to be held responsible for his actions.

Now people are sharing their thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x