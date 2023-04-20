Hollywood nightmare: Multiple abuse victims tied to Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors has been on a steady downward spiral after domestic abuse allegations were brought against him. After being arrested, text messages surfaced that led to a loss of endorsements, members of Majors management team quitting, and being dropped by his talent agency.

He was also swiftly uninvited to the Met Gala according to Deadline Hollywood and may be replaced in the MCU as Kang The Conqueror by Damson Idris or another actor according to Marvel insider, Jeff Sneider.

Now multiple victims may be coming forward according to Variety. Yet, fans are confused why other celebrities have not received public retribution for similar actions.

Due to Majors being shunned in the industry without a guilty verdict, some fans have formed a narrative surrounding the swift retribution Black men receive compared to their White counterparts.

A multitude of people are pointing out that White male celebrities involved in domestic violence or sexual assault allegations are treated differently.

two things can be true at once:

1) Jonathan Majors needed to be dropped from his contracts for his behavior

2) It's not lost on me that these agencies and production companies never move this swiftly for white men who have sexually assaulted women — Joy, Ph.D. (@smileitsjoy) April 19, 2023

Bishop Talbert Swan compared Majors’ situation to the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, who had a domestic abuse incident with his wife earlier this year. Swan shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Who Dropped Jonathan Majors? Management

Entertainment 360

The Lede Company Film/television

The Man in My Basement

Otis and Zelma Brand deals

Texas Rangers

Valentino Who Dropped Dana White? Management

Nobody Sports/television

Nobody Brand deals

Nobody Sounds about white pic.twitter.com/AmUjhby0XD — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 19, 2023

At the beginning of this year, a video of the UFC president slapping his wife was released by TMZ. The video showed his wife, Anne, slapping him at a New Year’s Party while on vacation in Mexico, and he quickly responded by slapping her back.

CBS Sports later reported that no charges were made and the pair decided to stay together. Even after social media users were saying White needed to be held responsible for his actions.

Now people are sharing their thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

Jonathan Majors is really getting dropped. It’s quite sad to see. — Kung Fu Kene (@ek_loner) April 19, 2023

I'm not condoning what Jonathan Majors "allegedly" did. But it's crazy how people quickly dissociate and hold African Americans to a higher standard but if a white person does it, he'll just lay low for a while and come back like it never happened…. pic.twitter.com/RBFSyXClTr — Heavenly W0RLDTR33 (@DarthLemon616) April 18, 2023