LeBron James got some serious shade thrown at him by a young NBA whippersnapper after the Memphis Grizzlies handily defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, April 19, by a score of 103-93 in Tennessee.

The Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, a renowned professional provocateur, was queried by the media about the trash-talking popping off between him and King James during the heated contest in Memphis. Dillon hit several key 3-pointers in James’ face down the stretch to seal the victory over the Lakers and tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

“I don’t care,” Dillon deadpanned while surveying the reporters behind white designer shades. “He’s old.” Dillon finished the game with 12 points and three assists.

"I don't care. He's old. … I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40." Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron 😳 (via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/P5yNF2c1pT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

Despite the fact that James turned a respectable stat line of 28 points and 12 rebounds in the loss, Brooks said he doesn’t respect anyone unless they score 40 against him.

The Grizzlies’ win looked worse for the Lakers because the injury-depleted Grizzlies were without the services of several key players, including center Steven Adams and, most prominently, marquee star Ja Morant.

The series now shifts from Memphis to downtown Los Angeles for game three on Saturday night.

Listen to Brooks’ complete thought process about King James below: