One Pumped Mama offers premium products to enhance breastfeeding experiences

Breastfeeding is an important and rewarding experience for many mothers. However, there are times when the journey can be very challenging and frustrating. Organizations like One Pumped Mama help during this crucial time of motherhood when new moms may feel alone or overwhelmed with the responsibility. Raequael Patterson, the founder of One Pumped Mama, experienced a unique breastfeeding journey after she began exclusively pumping while her child was in the NICU from birth.

Exclusively pumping involves setting a schedule to feed the baby at a good time and having milk for later use. Patterson wanted other mothers to feel supported regardless of their breastfeeding journey. The company provides several tools for mothers, including satchels to carry breastfeeding items, comfortable clothing, and a community of women supporting each other via social media.

How did exclusively pumping to breastfeed your baby impact your business decisions?

My baby was born at 34 weeks and six days. Of course, I knew I wanted to breastfeed, but immediately I was told that I had to pump exclusively because my baby was in the NICU. I became an exclusively pumping mom, and there was limited information at the time, back in 2017, about the best tools for moms who exclusively pump. My friends were like, “You should write a book about pumping. “I did write a book, but I also created an online community for moms who exclusively pump to provide education, encouragement, and inspiration about their breastfeeding journey. I began offering products to this community, and since then, One Pumped Mama has taken off and helped hundreds of women navigate this part of motherhood.

What does balancing both motherhood and business look like for you?