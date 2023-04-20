One Pumped Mama offers premium products to enhance breastfeeding experiences

Breastfeeding is an important and rewarding experience for many mothers. However, there are times when the journey can be very challenging and frustrating. Organizations like One Pumped Mama help during this crucial time of motherhood when new moms may feel alone or overwhelmed with the responsibility. Raequael Patterson, the founder of One Pumped Mama, experienced a unique breastfeeding journey after she began exclusively pumping while her child was in the NICU from birth.
Exclusively pumping involves setting a schedule to feed the baby at a good time and having milk for later use. Patterson wanted other mothers to feel supported regardless of their breastfeeding journey. The company provides several tools for mothers, including satchels to carry breastfeeding items, comfortable clothing, and a community of women supporting each other via social media.
How did exclusively pumping to breastfeed your baby impact your business decisions?
What does balancing both motherhood and business look like for you?