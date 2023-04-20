Yung Miami plans to change her voice so she doesn’t sound ‘illiterate’

Yung Miami, one-half of the rar duo City Girls, has won the hearts of many, from her hilarious Instagram live videos to hosting her talk show, “Caresha Please.” Now, the Miami native wants people to take her more seriously, and she shared during an interview that she will be changing her enunciation.

“I really want to change the way I talk,” she shared with the Cut after being asked about her specific sound. “I just feel like it’s my accent.”

Caresha’s impact on slang is kinda crazy when you think about it, like— — axe peetür. (@TheGreatIsNate) April 9, 2023

Yung Miami and her rap partner JT coined several terms that have become widely used across social media and by other public figures. But critics have been hard on the duo, calling them “slow” and “illiterate” because of their unique accent.

“I talk like my mom,” Yung Miami shared in the interview. “A lot of people don’t understand it, and they take it as being, like, illiterate or not being able to talk properly. I always think about it. I’ll be like, “I’m gonna do it,” but I never followed through. I can’t disguise my voice even if I wanted to.”