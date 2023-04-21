Desiigner is seeking help at a mental health facility after a recent incident on an international flight to the United States from Asia.

The 25-year-old rapper says that he had a bad chemical reaction to a medication he was taking, which led to him allegedly exposing himself to a flight attendant. When he landed in the U.S. on April 17, he was questioned by cops and eventually released.

On his Instagram Story on April 20, Desiigner opened up about the recent incident and getting help.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,”

Desiigner wrote. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly.

“They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting my self [sic] in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and my obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself, please get help.”