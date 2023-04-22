3 best trash-talking moments of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia promo run

The biggest fight of the year is here. Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia are set to face off in a boxing match on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two big personalities have provided an entertaining promotional run leading up to the match. Here are three of the best trash-talking moments between Davis and Garcia.

Los Angeles face off dodge

During an intense face off in Los Angeles on March 9, Davis threw a shadow punch that Garcia dodged and began throwing shadow counters in return.

Garcia bets the entire purse

After getting banned from Twitch, streamer Kai Cenat continued with his schedule of celebrity guests for his live shows on Instagram with Davis, and the two brought on Garcia to talk some more trash promoting the fight. The two boxers ended up betting the fight’s entire purse during their interaction.

“Bet the whole purse!” Cenat yelled at Garcia.

“Who are you over there?” Garcia responded. “I don’t even know who that is.”

“Who are you? Who are you?” Cenat asked in return.

“You want to bet?” Davis asked Garcia.

“Yeah, I’m down to do it, let’s go,” Garcia said. “The whole purse.”

Yoooo Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia were going at it on Kai Cenat ig live & they bet the whole purse 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cxG11WCF5H — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 18, 2023

Garcia tells Davis he has no drip

Social media influencer Christoosmoove, known mostly for asking celebrities how much their outfits costs, was interviewing Garcia on a red carpet before he began addressing Davis.

“I don’t hear you, bro,” Garcia said to Davis. “I don’t hear you.”

“[Davis] is talking about [Garcia’s] drip,” Christoosmoove said.

“Tell him to look at me, then look at you,” Davis told Garcia. “Stupid.”

“Hey, you wore those already,” Garcia responded to Davis, pointing to his shoes. “Take them s—- off.”

“So?” Davis responded.

“You still ugly,” Garcia said. “Look. I don’t care what you wear, you’re still ugly.”

Davis then brought out a wad of cash out of his bookbag.

“I bet you do love that,” Garcia said. “Hold that real high. You’ll learn one day when you grow up.”