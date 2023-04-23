Cardi B to seize Tasha K’s personal property

Dishonored blogger Tasha K joked that she wrote a check to reconcile her massive debt to rap empress Cardi B.

Cardi B did not laugh.

Instead, the real laughter here is that Cardi is taking the next step to get the $4 million bag she is owed from the YouTuber and vlogger. The Bronx-bred beauty has filed what is called a writ of execution in a Fulton County court in Atlanta. This will enable Cardi to confiscate Tasha’s personal property in order to satisfy the debt, according to legal documents obtained by HipHopDX.

This move comes after multiple court proceedings ordered Tasha K to pay the $1.2 million judgment, plus the $3.25 million in punitive damages, after she was found guilty of defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress. Several years ago, Tasha told her one million YouTube subscribers that Cardi B had contracted herpes, was a prostitute before she found fame, was a cocaine addict, and cheated on her rapper-husband Offset, along with other malicious slanderings.

Fans who were confused as to how Tasha K could have written a $4 million check earlier in April 2023 now understand that she never had the money. In a Twitter post, Tasha is pleading for more time.

Look! Sis & Law I Know you need that cause work is slow for all of us right now, but right now, I ain’t got it! 🙈 But let your lawyers know that when I’m up, you gone be up & stuck…🥂 You get first dibs after this irs bill gets paid… 🥂 pic.twitter.com/YABMPEPRY9 — UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) April 21, 2023

Because Cardi B testified in court that Tasha K’s malicious lies wreaked havoc on her life and career and made her dangerously depressed, Cardi remains resolute in her vow to make the vlogger pay up.