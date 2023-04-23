Dillon Brooks clowned for hitting LeBron James in the groin (video)

Brooks was punished on the court Saturday night … and then again on social media
Dillon Brooks (Image source: YouTube/Chaz NBA)

The Lakers’ LeBron James was doubled over in pain after getting hit in his groin area by playoff opponent Dillon Brooks in game 3 Saturday night against Memphis.

Afterward, fans were doubled-over with laughter at Brooks, a mediocre NBA talent who audaciously talked trash to the four-time champ and four-time league MVP.


During the postgame press conference following the Memphis Grizzlies victory to tie the series 1 to 1 on Wednesday, April 19, Brooks deadpanned to reporters that James was “old” and that he has “no respect” unless someone can score 40 points on him.

Dillon was subsequently jeered and hazed during the pre-game warmups, and the boos intensified exponentially when the Grizzlies inadvertently struck James where it hurts. The Lakers were on their way to a 111-101 victory to take a 2 to 1 lead in the best-of-seven series.


Fans stormed onto Twitter to unload on Brooks, who needlessly poked “the bear” and suffered on the court as well as in the court of public opinion.

Fans took note that Brooks told the media after the game that he had nothing to say about the loss and his putrid performance during the game.

