Chrisean Rock doesn’t seem to be happy about being pregnant.

Rock, who is expecting a child with Blueface, recently went on Instagram Live and shared her discouraging thoughts surrounding motherhood, saying that it’s “exhausting” being pregnant.

Users on Instagram were in Rock’s comments asking her when she was due, and other things related to her pregnancy.

“I wish I wasn’t pregnant,” Rock said. “I was excited at first, but now it’s like, it’s exhausting. Honestly, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m probably not in the mood for none of the baby traditions and s—.”

Earlier this month, Rock appeared to be excited about the future, after tweeting a message to her baby.

Hey sweet angel I can’t wait till u get here You gon help me be the best me I’m looking forward to you bud🤰🏽… the fact it’s precious to know you right here with me is beautiful. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) April 11, 2023

In March 2023, Rock caught heat for being caught smoking while she was pregnant, and Blueface defended her saying “Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there’s no effect don’t shoot the messenger.”

The couple has come a long way after Blueface initially denied being the father of the child.

“Before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine,” Blueface tweeted. “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”