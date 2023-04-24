Suge Knight thinks there’s some dirty business going on with his former record label.

The former Death Row Records founder is questioning the legitimacy of the current ownership, claiming that Snoop Dogg illegally purchased the label.

In an interview with TMZ, Knight expressed doubt about whether Dogg owns the label, but his biggest concern over the ownership of the label was his ex-business partner Michael Harris’ involvement, claiming he committed bankruptcy fraud.

“Snoop has a partner, which is Michael Harris. They committed fraud, they [committed] bankruptcy fraud,” Knight said. “They went in and the lawyer didn’t show up, and they got a default judgement.

“I settled the judgement. They turned around and said I didn’t settle the judgement,” Knight said. “But they committed bankruptcy fraud, which we just found [out] for sure last week. When they filed for bankruptcy in ’95, they said it didn’t have anything to do with Death Row.”

Knight says Death Row will never be the same without him in charge.

“You can’t commit bankruptcy fraud and settle and do those type of things,” Knight said. “It’s called illegal, it’s a crime. You can’t take the person who committed the worst crime of the century, taking Death Row from Black people and try to give it to White people, and think he gonna grab Snoop and they gonna get it back. It doesn’t work like that.”