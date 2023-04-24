Tom Brady supports niece at UCLA softball game

Tom Brady is enjoying the retired life. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and part-owner of the Las Vegas Aces recently supported his niece Maya Brady at the UCLA softball game against Arizona State on April 21.

7 x Super Bowl champ @TomBrady in the house for ASU-UCLA 👀 pic.twitter.com/peNIXlEUvX — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 22, 2023

On April 17, Maya was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week. She received the honor after homering in all three games with seven RBIs against the University of Arizona. The Bruins swept the series over the Wildcats. Maya eventually homered in four-straight games, the first UCLA softball player to do so since 2013.

Through 45 starts, Maya has hit 15 home runs this season, good enough for 10th in the nation.

Maya is Maureen Brady’s daughter, the older sister of Tom and former All-American pitcher at Fresno State.

“I love him and he’s like a father figure to me,” Maya said in an interview on SiriusXM. “I’m very honored that I have his last name, and I have the family that I have. It’s something that I had to grow into, and it’s a huge blessing for me.”

So, what's it like having a 7-time Super Bowl Champion and the GOAT as your uncle? @UCLASoftball Standout Maya Brady (@BradyMaya) talks about her relationship with future Hall of Famer @TomBrady. She tells @SeanFarnham & @ShaneVereen34 on @Pac12 Radio!@SiriusXMNFL | #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/UwrMxQfw3x — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 21, 2023

After purchasing the Aces, Tom said he’s always been a supporter of women’s sports.

“My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games — they were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me,” Tom said.