Dillon Brooks declines to speak after another loss to Lakers

Dillon Brooks denied to speak with the media for the second-consecutive game after the Memphis Grizzlies‘ 117-111 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round series on April 24. The Lakers now lead the series 3-1.

Los Angeles has won the last two games at home after Dillon Brooks told reporters he didn’t fear Lakers’ star LeBron James. After Memphis’ 103-93 win over the Lakers in Game 2, a reporter asked Brooks about talking trash about James.

“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks said. “I was waiting for that. I expected him to do that in Game 4, Game 5, but he wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should’ve said something earlier on.

“I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 [points]. So I pride myself on what I do on defense and any challenge that’s on the board.”

James confronted Brooks about his comments on the floor before Game 3, and the team went on to win the next two games of the series. In the Game 4 win, James finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds. In his 20-season career, that was his first 20-point and 20-rebound performance.

In Game 3, Brooks was ejected for hitting James in the groin area. After the loss, he declined to speak to the media. After the Game 4 loss, Brooks, once again, declined to speak to the media.

“I’m out,” Brooks said as he left the arena, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported.

Game 5 of the series in Memphis is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT on April 26.