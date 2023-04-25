‘Love Is Blind’ star Marshall Glaze apologizes for anti-Black women tweets

“Love Is Blind” star Marshall Glaze figuratively bows his head in shame for the virulent anti-Black women tweets he posted during his teenage years.

Glaze apologized on social media for the disparaging tropes he regurgitated to paint Black women in the stereotypical way Whites have done for decades if not centuries.

The tweets that the 27-year-old Glaze made when he was in his late teens came to light when they were reposted by a Reddit user. Many Black female fans of the Netflix show denounced Glaze as a “colorist” and “anti-Black.”

Black women’s indignation at Glaze’s vitriol toward them was amplified because he had simultaneously extolled the virtues of Latina women whom he deemed as more physically attractive. He also said they know how to treat their men.

After the old tweets became public, Glaze claimed he wanted them to be published to show how much he has moved away from that line of thinking.

“I’m seeing a lot of my old tweets surface from years ago. This happens to pretty much everyone who goes into the public eye. It happened to my cousin and I knew it’d happen to me,” Marshall wrote on his Instagram Story.

“Let me be clear, like I said to someone earlier…things change. I was a sad teenager with a lot of issues when I tweeted a lot of that. I’ve grown and do not feel or think the same way.”

Marshall added that “anyone with anything to hide would have gone back and deleted,” but he said he would face the music and show how much he has evolved as a person.

Black women, however, were not trying to hear what Glaze had to say. Many slammed Glaze for suffering through a breakup with a Latina woman on the show, Jackelina Bonds, which they saw as karma coming back at him like a boomerang. Glaze believed he was going to marry her, but she called off the relationship just before the wedding.

I am not shocked at all by Marshall’s old tweets. He gave me those vibes from the moment he saw Jackie and his actions after how she treated him definitely confirmed it for me. — A.✨ (@aishofspade) April 24, 2023

@christianacici This is how Karma works. He bashed black women years ago, elevated Latina women, only to be publicly humiliated by a Latina who is as rachet as how he described black women #MarshallGlaze https://t.co/cU8NEMFjA3 — Kerry Althea (@KerryAlthea) April 21, 2023

It makes more sense now. After Marshall old tweets resurfaces, he had a connection with Tiffany but switch it to Brett (an angel) to go for Non BW on the show. For y'all think that he change. It obvious that he doesn't. Not a fan #LoveIsBlindS4 #loveisblind #MarshallGlaze pic.twitter.com/xgn0DvNOHC — Diamant Lynn ✗♥O (@IAMDIAMANTLYNN) April 22, 2023