Michael Jackson’s mom to testify in court battle against his estate

The late star’s mom will appear in court later this month
Michael Jackson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Michael Jackson’s 92-year-old mom, Katherine Jackson, is scheduled to testify in court against the late star’s estate.

According to Radar Online, Katherine Jackson and the executors of Michael Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain, will appear before a judge in April 2023.


In November 2022, Branca and McClain filed a motion to seek approval from the court to sign off on a “secret business transaction” which is believed to be related to a $800 million sale of half of Jackson’s music catalog. It was revealed in March 2023 that Katherine Jackson filed a motion that opposed that transaction, which she requested should be sealed because the documents contained sensitive information about her family and private life.

The estate also says that Katherine Jackson was opposed to the release of the “This It It” documentary, but the film was approved by the court and ended up becoming the highest-grossing concert documentary in history.


The court allowed Jackson’s children and siblings, his brother Randy and sister Rebbie, to view the documents related to the proposed deal. As a part of their argument, Michael Jackson’s estate says that his three children, who are listed as beneficiaries, are not in objection to the agreement. Michael Jackson’s will also states that he will provide for his mother for the rest of her life.

