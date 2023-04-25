Sonya Balsara and Michael James Scott discuss their roles as Jasmine and Genie in Aladdin on Broadway and the inspiration they use for their respective characters as the production celebrates its ninth anniversary on Broadway.

Sonya Balsara and Michael James Scott discuss roles in 'Aladdin on Broadway'

Sonya Balsara and Michael James Scott discuss their roles as Jasmine and Genie in 'Aladdin on Broadway.' (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Sonya Balsara and Michael James Scott discuss roles in 'Aladdin on Broadway'
