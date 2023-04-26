Stephen A. Smith ignites Twitter fury for saying Kawhi Leonard should retire

ESPN’s famed firebrand Stephen A. Smith inflamed Twitter when he suggested the Los Angeles Clippers should force the oft-injured superstar Kawhi Leonard into retirement.

The high-octane Smith was his customary bombastic self on Wednesday, April 26, when the “First Take” host bluntly and resolutely called for Leonard to be ousted from the team and the NBA.

“Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers should force Kawhi Leonard to retire. I’m done. He needs to go home. It’s over.” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take.”

—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/s9fAlG0BFi — First Take (@FirstTake) April 26, 2023

Not long after Smith’s histrionics on the air, The Athletic reported that Leonard did not play in the last three games of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.

With Leonard in the lineup, the Clippers won the first game convincingly behind his 38 points and barely lost the second with Leonard leading with another 35.

Nevertheless, even when Smith learned of the injury report, he doubled down on his stance by adamantly denouncing Leonard as “one of the worst superstars” the NBA has ever seen. Smith based his stance on Leonard’s lack of availability in the postseason and his “load management” during the regular season.

Former NBA star-turned-ESPN analyst J.J. Redick vehemently disagreed with Smith. He fired back, saying that Smith doesn’t know the recuperation process from major injuries since he did not play the game professionally.

“It’s very obvious that you have played zero high-level basketball,” Redick barked at Smith and fellow analyst Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.