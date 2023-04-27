‘Red Table Talk’ has been canceled

The current iteration of “Red Table Talk” has come to an abrupt and unceremonious end.

Deadline was the first to report that the once ultra-popular, Emmy-winning Facebook Watch show – which was hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Bannfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith – has been abruptly shuttered along with the rest of Facebook’s small portfolio of unscripted series.

For now, “Red Table Talk” is now homeless as the show’s production company, Westbrook Studios, which was founded by Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith, searches for a new platform or network to distribute the series.

This move comes on the heels of Facebook’s parent company, Meta, initiating massive job cuts of 11K at the end of 2022 and is laying off another 10K as this report is being written.

“Red Table Talk” had a following of over 11 million before its demise and Westbrook Studios created a spinoff, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans,” featuring Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily and her niece Lili.