US long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall stripped of national title

On April 25, 2023, U.S. long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall, 23, was stripped of her national indoor track and field title after testing positive for cannabis. Although it was outside of competition and not a performance enhancer, the United States Anti-Doping Agency reprimanded her for violating the rule.

After the news was released, the USADA stated that she accepted the sanctions, which includes a one-month period of ineligibility.

According to the USADA, “In the 2021 Code, THC is classified under a special category that allows for a reduced three-month sanction if the athlete establishes that their use of the substance occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sports performance. The sanction may be further reduced to one month if the athlete satisfactorily completes a treatment program approved by USADA.”

Track & Field Athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall Accepts Sanction for Anti-Doping Rule Violation https://t.co/IFSRuEK1dc — USADA (@usantidoping) April 25, 2023

Fans quickly reacted to the news with conflicted feelings. Some do not understand why cannabis is a factor if it does not enhance performance.

Tara Davis-Woodhall stripped of her national title for weed. i think that’s so stupid. weed isn’t a performance enhancing drug and she didn’t take it before her race so what’s the problem? — paxx (@gofindtyler) April 25, 2023

Her Twitter page shows that Davis-Woodhall has been outspoken regarding justice for other track athletes. She has used her social media account to support athletes she feels have been disrespected or treated unfairly.

hi @NCAATrackField and @espn, i feel your announcers are a little harsh on the athletes and not giving them nice critiques. Also, please show the field events thanks — Tara Davis-Woodhall (@tar___ruh) March 11, 2023

Davis-Wodhall even shared her opinion about Garrett Scantling, who was given a three-year ban for failing to state his location. According to her, USADA has yet to update its app technology.

this is absolutely insane. 3 year ban because he didn’t update his whereabout. but USADA hasn’t updated the app since 2016.. We have the technology of tracking our every location. but we have to go in there and change our whereabouts every time we step out of the house… https://t.co/hiVt7rYH2L — Tara Davis-Woodhall (@tar___ruh) November 19, 2022

Davis-Woodhall also defended Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended for testing positive for cannabis in 2021.

These tweets surfaced before Davis-Woodhall was suspended herself.

i don’t think she’s trying to be funny. how do you think she feels when she sees her face in the light of negativity? logging on to an app just to get your mind off things but you see a picture of yourself “FAILING” when in reality you didn’t… https://t.co/oirMshtW8c — Tara Davis-Woodhall (@tar___ruh) June 27, 2022

People continue to question whether cannabis should fall under the anti-doping rule. For now, the USADA remains firm about including it.