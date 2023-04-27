US long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall stripped of national title

On April 25, 2023, U.S. long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall, 23, was stripped of her national indoor track and field title after testing positive for cannabis. Although it was outside of competition and not a performance enhancer, the United States Anti-Doping Agency reprimanded her for violating the rule.

After the news was released, the USADA stated that she accepted the sanctions, which includes a one-month period of ineligibility.


According to the USADA, “In the 2021 Code, THC is classified under a special category that allows for a reduced three-month sanction if the athlete establishes that their use of the substance occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sports performance. The sanction may be further reduced to one month if the athlete satisfactorily completes a treatment program approved by USADA.”

Fans quickly reacted to the news with conflicted feelings. Some do not understand why cannabis is a factor if it does not enhance performance.


Her Twitter page shows that Davis-Woodhall has been outspoken regarding justice for other track athletes. She has used her social media account to support athletes she feels have been disrespected or treated unfairly.

Davis-Wodhall even shared her opinion about Garrett Scantling, who was given a three-year ban for failing to state his location. According to her, USADA has yet to update its app technology.

Davis-Woodhall also defended Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended for testing positive for cannabis in 2021.

These tweets surfaced before Davis-Woodhall was suspended herself.

People continue to question whether cannabis should fall under the anti-doping rule. For now, the USADA remains firm about including it.

