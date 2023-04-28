New music Friday: 10KDunkin, Aryeè The Gem, Tony Shhnow, Jack Harlow

This week’s new music releases were hip-hop heavy. Here are some of the top releases for the week of April 28.

In the world of Pluggnb, 10KDunkin released “On Da Low,” his latest single leading up to the album he plans to drop near the end of June, he told rolling out. The Cobb County, Georgia, artist also said he’s found the right producers to work with to create an original Pluggnb sound instead of samples.

Soul singer Aryeè The Gem released “To It” where she’s discussing overcoming some of the mental hurdles she faces. Aryeè told rolling out she wanted to write a tune that wasn’t one of the topics she’s already written about.

Rico Nasty returned to the scene with a new single “Turn It Up.”

Lola Brooke also returned with “Just Relax,” which flipped Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours.”

Coi Leray released two new songs, “Bops” and “My Body.”

Tony Shhnow released his latest album, Lovestreak, which features D.R.A.M., also known as Shelley, Mavi and 3ag Pilot. The project has a theme of romance, unlike his previous album, Plug Motivation.

Jack Harlow returned with a surprise album, Jackman, which has 24 minutes of solid rapping. The White Men Can’t Jump reboot offers his perspective on life as a superstar. The track “It Can’t Be” directly addresses the criticism that he became a rap star solely because he’s White.

Lupe Fiasco released the single “SentRock.”

Miguel released “Give It To Me.”

G Herbo released Strictly 4 My Fans II.