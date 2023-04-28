Despite what people may have said about Gunna snitching on Young Thug, the two may be on good terms.

On April 27, people noticed an interesting development in Thug’s Instagram bio, which was a link to Gunna’s 2022 album, DRIP SEASON 4EVER. The album includes features from Thug himself, G Herbo, Drake, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Chloe Bailey, and others.

The album was released just months before Gunna, Thug, and others were arrested because of a RICO indictment.

Gunna was released from Fulton County Jail in December 2022 after signing an Alford plea and pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge. That led to many people believing that he turned his back on Thug, even after Gunna said that he didn’t cooperate.

Young Thug updated his Instagram bio and added a link to Gunna’s music 👀 pic.twitter.com/X3T93Nznkz — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 27, 2023

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement.