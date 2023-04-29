The beef begins again: Cam'ron calls Joe Budden 'h-- buddons'

It’s been apparent for a while that Joe Budden and Cam’ron don’t like each other, now they’re taking shots at each other once again.

On April 28, Cam’ron posted a clip on his Instagram from the “Joe Budden Podcast” which featured special N.O.R.E., and the two discussed rappers who were trying to start podcasts and having no success.

“You know what’s crazy? I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now – rappers from our era, and they are so failing,” N.O.R.E. said. “They doing sports shows, they doing comedy shows. They talking about ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.’ No, you are not.”

Budden agreed saying, “It’s great to see people fail. You can’t make the blueprint and hire different contractors. They selling a– out here.”

Cam’ron assumed that the two were talking about his podcast “It Is What It Is,” and fired back at Budden with this caption.

“D— @therealnoreaga told you I couldn’t trust you. Lolol. I’m just f—— wit ya,” Cam said. “But what other rapper from the ’90s got the sports and cooking show? U know u my n—- for life. But ya man h– buddons threw u under the bus on the very Nx episode [emoji] said he didn’t know who u was talking bout. I don’t give a f— how his numbers is N.O. Stay away from that crackhead!!!!”

Budden didn’t take long to respond with a message of his on Instagram, saying “Now that n—- know he too sensitive to do this w me. Chill before I feel like playin’ back & you start makin’ calls again. Focus on your suits and pink set, that ‘crackhead’ lapped you lonnggggggggggg ago.”