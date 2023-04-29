Juelz Santana says he’s been a faithful man.

There have been rumors that the rapper may have been cheating after his wife Kimbella Vanderhee announced their separation in December 2022. The two had been married for three years.

Santana recently went on Instagram to clear his name, writing out a long message about any rumors that had been floating around.

“I pride myself on being faithful cuz there was a time I wasn’t,” Santana said. “I don’t/won’t cheat on my wife. Dats how I knew I was ready to get married. Cuz I knew I was ready to fully commit to my wife so no matter where we stand @ the moment as long as we married I would/will never breae my vows I’m hers!!! That’s fact. No b—— will ever get to hold that over her. Sign, Juelz Santana … 4 any1 wondering or trying 2 be slick.”

When Vanderhee announced their separation in December, she made sure to spill the reason for the action.

“Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered,” Vanderhee said on Instagram. “Begging him to change so we could make it work. Feeling numb because he made you feel like the problem. Watching him mess up again when he promised he’d change.”