NFL teams throw shade; Only one HBCU player drafted in 2023 NFL Draft

After multiple documentaries, prime-time national television showcases, and national on-site pregame visits, only one HBCU player got selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Former Jackson State defensive back and kick returner Isaiah Bolden was selected on the final day and seventh round of the draft by the New England Patriots.

“HBCU[s], imma hold it down,” Bolden tweeted in response to the news of him being the only athlete from a Black college to get drafted this year.

Bolden has been an essential part of JSU’s secondary and special teams unit for the past three seasons. In the 2021 SWAC Championship game, he returned a kick for 91 yards and a touchdown. The multi-hyphenate specialist transferred from Florida State to Jackson State in 2020 shortly after Deion Sanders was named the program’s next head coach. Sanders played at Florida State in the 1980s.

“He’s got everything,” Sanders once said about Bolden in a practice conversation recorded by his son, Deion Sanders Jr. “He’s got return ability, he can take someone out the game, he can guard a tight end, anything he wants to do.”

Once he was drafted, Sanders just tweeted one word.

“Amen!!!”

After the draft, the HBCU prospects who were expected to get drafted signed rookie minicamp deals as undrafted free agents.

FAMU linebacker Isaiah Land signed with the Dallas Cowboys; Jackson State linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins; South Carolina State wide receiver Shaq Davis signed with the New Orleans Saints; Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans III also signed with the Saints; De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren signed with the Chicago Bears; and Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels signed with the Denver Broncos among other notable signings.

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons did not hold back on Twitter.

“Truly a head-scratcher at this point!!!” Simmons tweeted as the draft came near to ending.

He followed up the tweet with a congratulations post to Land’s signing to Dallas.

“At least one organization understands the value of a Rattler!” Simmons tweeted. “Bob Hayes, Nate Newton, Markquese Bell and now Isaiah Land! The legacy continues!!! #FAMULY #DallasCowboys #Pipeline”