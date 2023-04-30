Rich The Kid may be having to pay up soon for hiding a secret.

The rapper is being accused of not paying a woman $35k to keep her pregnancy a secret from his fiancée, Tori Brixx. According to Radar Online, he’s being sued by “Jane Doe” as he alleges she met the rapper at a private event in a hotel in January 2023.

The woman claims that she engaged in unprotected sexual acts with him and that he committed battery by aggressively touching her without permission to stop her from leaving the hotel.

Eventually, she was able to leave, but Rich The Kid followed her outside and got into her Uber. She attached photos of him on her home ring camera for the lawsuit, and after letting him inside, they had sex again.

When she found out she was pregnant, she and Rich The Kid created an agreement that she would terminate the pregnancy and keep their sexual encounters a secret from his fiancée in exchange for payment. The woman claims he only made two payments and still owes $25k.