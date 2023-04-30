Suge Knight claims Dr. Dre did not produce Snoop’s classic ‘Doggystle’

Suge Knight, the disgraced and deposed CEO of Death Row Records, claims that someone other than the legendary Dr. Dre produced Snoop Dogg’s classic debut album, Doggystyle.

The transcendent 1993 album has sold 11 million copies and immediately catapulted the up-and-coming Snoop into the entertainment stratosphere. Along with Dr. Dre’s self-produced 1992 album The Chronic, Dre is credited by pop culture connoisseurs with initiating a music revolution that permanently transformed the industry.

However, the imprisoned Knight now says that Dr. Dre had nothing to do with Snoop’s groundbreaking album, which shocks rap fans nationwide. Instead, Knight says a member of the 1990s The Dogg Pound helmed over the unimpeachable Doggystyle.

“What’s so great about Daz is, this guy, I went to and said, ‘We gotta finish the album,’” Suge told TMZ. “He did the whole — he did everything on Doggystyle. By himself. The whole album was done. He did everything. He produced it.”

Suge Knight claims Dr. Dre, in short, stole the credit from the deserving Daz.

“So when it was time to come out, the streets said, well, they want Andre [Dr. Dre] to be on it. And Andre said, ‘I want to be on there.’ So Andre went to Daz and said, ‘Look man, let me say it was produced by me, and put my name on it. You’ll get paid, but let me be the one who produced it,” Knight said. “So I told Daz, ‘That’s something he wanted to do. I don’t recommend it, because you’re the one who produced it, and you’re giving up your publishing.’ So, Daz signed paperwork, and said it was produced by Dre.”

As older hip-hop fans remember, Doggystyle wound up selling nearly a million copies in its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts. It is regarded as one of the most important albums of the entire 1990s.

Listen to Knight’s words in full: